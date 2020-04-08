The Sydney Royal Easter Show was cancelled this year after social distancing laws were put in place to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Partnering with Benson Showbags, Woolworths' new line-up of showbags includes Bekugan, Barbie, Friends, Hatchimals, Harry Potter, Hot Wheels, LOL, Paw Patrol, PJ Masks, Pokemon and Stranger Things.

“While we know Easter will be different this year, many Australian families will still be looking for ways to celebrate,” Woolworths NSW general manager Michael Mackenzie told The Daily Mail.

“With familiar traditions more important than ever during this challenging time, we wanted to do something special for those that have been left disappointed by the Sydney Royal Easter Show’s cancellation.

“We are pleased our customers will still be able to purchase these showbags in our stores, and hope it can continue to bring a little bit of joy to family homes over the Easter weekend.”

Each showbag will cost $30 and be available across 210 stores in NSW.