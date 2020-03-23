But in a neon pink-fulled-silver lining, the show still goes on. Well, kind of. The makers of some of the most popular showbags, including Bertie Beetle and Kit Kat, Chicane Showbags, will make the lolly loot bags available for purchase online from today.

The Sudney Easter Show attracts 900,000 showgoers each year. It was cancelled on March 13 due to the cornoavirus and public health measures. Getty

“We are devastated to hear the sad news the Sydney Royal Easter Show won't be going ahead in 2020,” announced Chicane. “While this is a big blow for our small business, we understand the health of Australians is the most important thing. We are working on having as many of our showbag brands available for sale on our online shop - there's a small range available now and we will aim to have our full range available in the coming weeks. We are also working on some other ideas on how we can still distribute our showbags to you so please standby and more news will come."

Crowd favourite, Bertie Beetle, is available in a range of showbag sizes. Chicane Showbags

This is happy news to many children who attend the Sydney Easter Show as an annual family tradition.

And in fact, some of the kids’ showbags could be just the panacea for home-isolation boredom.

“We have some great options to keep them entertained,” says Emily Williams, co-owner of Chicane Showbags. “The Kids Creation Station Showbag is a personal favourite. This deluxe art set includes a wide variety of art supplies for drawing, colouring and painting."

The new kids' showbags are full of fun activities. A great distraction from the uncertainty of the world right now. Chicance Showbags

“There is also an excellent MKR showbag to get into some cooking at home.”

The adults haven’t been forgotten, either. Crowd favourite showbags Minties, Aero and Snakes Alive are all available online to inject a little fun Easter Show excitement into our lives during these unprecedented time. As well as fun novelty showbags including The Simpsons (below).

In times of stress, a little 'The Simpsons' fun can be just what the doctor ordered. Chicane Showbags

