Facebook/Markdown Addicts Australia

In order to claim your new Lavazza Jolie Coffee Machine, all you have to do is purchase six packets of the brands capsules which retail for $11.

Once you spend the $66 on capsules, they throw in the $99 coffee machine for free. All in all, you'll save yourself $33 but you also walk away with a supply of coffee capsules ready to go!

Many Aussies have already taken to Facebook to prove the deal is no joke and encourage others to take advantage of it while it lasts. One shopper even posted their receipt as proof.

Facebook/Markdown Addicts Australia

Several shoppers who already owned the machine posted in praise of the device, “I honestly love mine, so easy to use and easy to keep clean,” one wrote.

Another wrote, “I have this machine and love the coffee. Lavazza is great! I only buy the pods on special usually either $7 or $8 box. I just buy enough for four to five weeks. At full price they are a bit pricey.”

While the capsules will cost you, one thing for sure, it will certainly save you all that money you spend on your daily takeaway coffee order.

Another shopper said she was only just able to get her hands on one.

"I had to ring a few stores before I found one. Not all stores have the promo. And the ones that do are running out quickly," she said.

Head to your local Woolies this weekend to claim your coffee machine and you'll be able to get through the weekday slog a little easier with a steaming cup of coffee whenever you want it.

You may also like

Study finds drinking coffee can help you burn more calories

How long can you store your coffee

Coffee and me: How does caffeine work?