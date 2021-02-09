After first launching in 2019, the successful collectables have finally returned to educate kids on sustainability and gardening with 24 varieties of vegie, herbs and flowers to collect and grow.

Customers can collect a new Discovery Garden seedling kit for every $30 spent in store or online.

Each seedling kit comes packaged with a sleeve of tips and instructions, a compostable pot, a biodegradable seed mat and a soil pellet made of coconut husk.

The latest collection also has an emphasis on educating Aussies about honeybees and the role they play in supporting the country’s local food supply, with 21 of the seedlings attracting bees.

“With so much of our floral resources decimated by recent droughts, bushfires and floods, our focus this year is to encourage pollination through our bee-attracting seedlings and replenish local gardens and community flora,” said Woolworths Chief Marketing Officer Andrew Hicks.

Woolworths

While most people believe the only use of honey bees is to produce honey, Woolworth's hopes to educate kids and parents on the much larger role in they play in the pollination of our foods.

“One in three mouthfuls of the food we eat relies on honey bees for pollination,” said Trevor Weatherhead, Chair for the Australian Honey Bee Industry Council.

After coming under fire in previous years for its plastic collectable ranges not being environmentally-friendly, Woolworth have ensured everything in the Discovery kit is 100 per cent recyclable.

“The Woolworths Discovery Garden program is a part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability, which aims to not only have a positive impact on the planet, but start conversations amongst families that result in positive change for the local environment to help create a better tomorrow,” said Andrew Hicks.

What can you collect?

Herbs: Chives, cornflower, lemon balm, oregano, red basil, sage, thyme

Flowers: Aster, dianthus, lavender, pansy, phacelia, phlox, poppy, salvia, swan river daisy, zinnia

Vegies: Bunching onion, cabbage, carrot, cherry tomato, lettuce, silverbeet, spinach

Head online for more info where you can find a series of online educational tools which can be used at home or in schools.