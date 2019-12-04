1. SlickText

Although SlickText is a mass text message marketing platform, this year that service is distributing text messages from the North Pole. All you have to do is sign up to the service and select whether you want the messages to be child-friendly or for adults, and you can expect to receive a text from Santa once per 5 days from December 1, then once a day for the week before Christmas. Text messages include Christmas jokes, recipes, and festive facts.

2. Portable North Pole

Portable North Pole – or PNP – is an online platform that facilitates personalised video messages from Santa and his elves. Just sign up and select who you want to send a personalised Christmas message to. The app is free, but there will be a small fee for video calls or messages – a portion of which goes towards a participating children’s hospital near you.

3. Message from Santa

Message from Santa is a nifty little app that allows you to call Santa or use his automated voicemail system to report misbehaving children – or forward the wishlist of well-behaved children. This app also allows you to arrange calls from Santa to your child. Just sign up to the platform online, and the calls from Santa are completely free or charge and don’t use cellular or data traffic.

4. Call Santa Voicemail

This free app allows children to call Santa, listen to his voicemail, and leave him a message. No data is used by this app to call Santa, and you can add people to the Naughty or Nice list!

5. Santa Tracker

Is your child keen to keep an eye on Santa’s progress this year? Utilise the Santa Tracker by Google. Active from December 24, the program can be used via web browser or the Google Santa Tracker app.

6. Write Santa a letter

Letters to Santa via Australia Post should be mailed to Santa Mail, North Pole, 9999 with a return name and address. To get a reply from Santa before Christmas Day, letters need to be sent before Friday December 14.

To ensure Santa can reply, please attach a 65 cent stamp on the front of the envelope and write your name and return address on the back. Please note that Santa will only reply to Australian addresses.

Letters to Santa can be placed in a dedicated Santa mailbox at most Post Offices or any red street post box.

