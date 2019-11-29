We’ve rounded up all of the locations around Australia where you can get a treasured family photo of Santa with your pet – just make sure you check the relevant website for special considerations. While some welcome all pets great (horses) and small (guinea pigs), other locations have limitations, and you may need to leave your pet lizard or spider at home.

BHG’s top tips

Book well in advance – these sessions are extremely popular and sell out fast.

Take your pet on a lead or in a pet carrier. These events can be stressful on animals so consider taking a dark blanket to throw over their carrier.

Take a snack for your pet in case you have to wait.

NSW

Broadway Sydney

Westfield Chatswood

Westfield Liverpool

Westfield Hornsby

Westfield Penrith

Westfield Warringah Mall

Westfield Bondi Junction

Westfield Burwood

Westfield Mt Druitt

Westfield Parramatta

Westfield Tuggerah

Crossroads Petbarn

RSPCA

Kellyville Pets

Southgate Shopping Centre

Wollongong Central

Charlestown Square

Warrawong Plaza

Rhodes Waterside

Club Central Menai

St Ives Shopping Village

Petbarn Penrith

Petbarn Charmhaven

Getty

VICTORIA

Westfield Airport West

Forest Hill Chase

Westfield Fountain Gate

Westfield Knox

Westfield Plenty Valley

Westfield Geelong

Petbarn Caroline Springs

Petbarn Frankston

Petbarn Hawthorn

Best Friends

QUEENSLAND

RSPCA Kingaroy

Westfield Coomera

Westfield Garden City

Westfield Helensvale

Westfield North Lakes

Petbarn Arundel

Petbarn Upper Coomera

Petbarn Morayfield

Petbarn Idalia

Indooroopilly Shopping Centre

Pet City Mt Gravatt

Logan Central Plaza

Morayfield Shopping Centre

Robina Town Centre

Getty

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Westfield West Lakes

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Kwinana Petbarn

Stockland Baldivis

Westfield Carousel

Westfield Innaloo

Westfield Whitford City

Getty

ACT

Westfield Woden

Westfield Belconnen

TAS

Salamanca market

Pet Barn Kingston

Eastlands

You might also like:

22 no-fail Secret Santa gifts everyone will love

15 of the best-scented candles of 2019

Is this Australia's most popular Christmas tree?