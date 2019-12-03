Australia Post times

Regular Parcel Post

Items sent from one metropolitan location to another within the same state can take up to 5 business days with Regular Parcel Post, while parcels being sent from one rural location to another within the same state can take up to 5 business days.

If posting interstate using Regular Parcel Post your delivery can take up to 6 business days to arrive, so be sure to have yours in the mail by December 16 at the latest.

Express Post

Express post for next day delivery needs to be mailed by Monday, December 23, but is only next day delivery for applicable addresses, and if the item is lodged at the Post Office or yellow Express Street Posting Boxes.

International Post times

Sending Christmas gifts overseas? For most countries, lodge your parcels by the following dates so your gifts have the best chance of arriving on time:

Economy (Air): Tuesday 3 December

Standard: Tuesday 10 December

Express: Tuesday 17 December

Australian Cards and Letters

Regular: 2-6 business days depending on destination

Priority: 1-4 business days depending on destination

Registered: 2-6 business days depending on destination

Letters to Santa

Letters to Santa should be mailed to Santa Mail, North Pole, 9999 with a return name and address. To get a reply from Santa before Christmas Day, letters need to be sent before Friday December 14.

To ensure Santa can reply, please attach a 65 cent stamp on the front of the envelope and write your name and return address on the back. Please note that Santa will only reply to Australian addresses.

Letters to Santa can be placed in a dedicated Santa mailbox at most Post Offices or any red street post box.

5 tips for mailing gifts

Make sure the recipients address is printed clearly and boldly on the front of your item, with sender details clearly labelled on the back.

Make sure gifts are packaged up safely, using bubble wrap or tissue paper for fragile items, and ensure everything is packed securely within boxes.

Avoid black packaging and cylindrical containers. Lighter coloured boxes are best processed by Australia Post conveyer belts and sorting machines.

Ensure the box you are using for a parcel is strong enough to withstand jostling and stacking.

Don’t send money or gift cards in the mail.

