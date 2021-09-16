Craving some fresh burrata with a drizzle of olive oil? Or how about a Greek salad topped with crumbed feta? Cheese elevates more dishes than you think and is the perfect side or starter to any meal. But instead of having to make an extra trip to the delicatessen, how about mastering the art yourself?

Although masterclasses in-person can often be more interactive, travel and time restraints can sometimes get in the way. But if there's one thing we've learned from the pandemic, it's that you don't have to be tech-savvy to jump on a zoom call and pick up a new hobby. Many Aussie businesses are learning to adapt to the growing demand of remote learning and activities, which foodies across Australia are welcoming with open arms.

Based in Sydney, Om Nom, have taken their masterclasses online so you can learn how to make cheese from scratch with one of their DIY kits delivered to your door.

Don't worry if you have zero knowledge when it comes to cheesemaking. These kits are beginner-friendly and made for the home cook. All you need to do is pick your favourite kit, match it with the appropriate online masterclass, and you'll have a fridge full of pure dairy goodness in no time at all.