While many would argue that a traditional horizontal towel rail is the only obvious choice, a new trend has hit Australian bathrooms that is set to turn this classic accessory on its head – literally! It comes in the form of the vertical towel rail.

At first glance, it may seem that these vertical rails are merely a regular towel rail flipped on its axis – how do they provide any pros over say, a regular bathroom hook?

Well, it comes down to the tech. The beauty of vertical rails is that while they don't provide the physical spread of a regular towel rail, they tend to be heated! They also save on space – so if you're lacking the wall area for the number of towel rails needed, this may present a solution to your bathroom woes.

So, without further ado, here are our top picks for heated vertical towel rails that you can – and should – add to your bathroom. We're predicting these will continue to gain popularity, so jump on the trend now!