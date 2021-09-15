1. Milli triple heated towel rail in matte black, $1950, Reece
If you're loving the matte black hardware trend, make this your towel rail of choice. This understated piece is the height of luxury, and includes internal copper heating elements to ensure your towels stay toasty warm. The middle rail also has a robe hook, because why not?
2. Forme vertical polished stainless steel rail, $264, Bunnings
For a standalone, more pocket-friendly option, Bunnings has got your back. The 12 volt power design makes for an easy installation – and again, this design comes complete with an integrated robe hook. The polished stainless steel would match perfectly with chrome or stainless steel hardware.
3. Thermogroup heated towel rail in antique brass, $639, Harvey Norman
Even if your bathroom gives off vintage vibes, you can still jump on board the heated rail trend. Thermogroup's design in antique brass is stylish and sophisticated and is big enough to accommodate larger towels (time to buy that bath sheet you've had your eye on!).
4. Radiant heated towel rail in brushed gold, $315, The Blue Space
If your bathroom aesthetic is more contemporary than retro, opt for a brushed gold finish. Did we mention that you can add a timer to these so your towels can auto-heat perfectly for bath time?
5. Roll vertical heated towel rail in brushed stainless steel, $459, Rogerseller
Super minimalist and contemporary, the Roll vertical towel rail in brushed stainless is the perfect single-rail option. Complete with a dry element, this rail is 25% more energy-efficient than liquid-filled rails.
