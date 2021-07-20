Sage x Clare

2. Towel off

Let’s take it one step back to the humble but all-important bath towel. If yours is so old that it feels a bit flat and scratchy, it might be time to update to something fresh and fluffy so you can dry off in comfort.

If you love a more neutral style, try Bed Threads’ 100% Linen Waffle Bath Towel in Terracotta for $80. Or, to push the boundaries a bit, opt for Kip & Co’s vibrant colourways, like their Boysenberry Swirl Waffle Bath Sheet for $59. Adairs has some great pocket-friendly designs, like their European Kadikoy Turkish Cotton Towel for $49.99.

Bed Threads

3. Thermostat mixers

Imagine if hot water was always at your fingertips? Well, your dream is a reality with GROHE’s Smart Control Concealed Thermostat Mixer, from Reece – simply push, turn, and away you go. No more waiting in the cold while your water heats up!

4. Heated towel rails

What about ever-toasty towels? Try heated towel racks and rails from Temple & Webster, The Blue Space, or ABII Interiors for something a little more custom-feeling. With plenty of hardwire or "soft wire" options, this wonderful innovation is a possibility for every bathroom space.

Brooke Holme, Belle

5. Underfloor heating

If you're looking to renovate your bathroom or are undertaking a brand new build, consider installing heated flooring. Yes – it's as luxurious as it sounds! With energy-efficient options, this tech will make a huge difference to your winter bathroom experience.

6. Heated toilet seat

Looking to really fancy things up? While once a bit of a novelty, toilet tech is becoming the norm – and for good reason. The Reece Bidet Seat offers the ultimate in personalised comfort, cleaning and heating.

Finally, it’s all about homely touches. Think your favourite scent for ambience, gorgeous nourishing soap or a fuzzy bath mat to complete your winter-ready bathroom.