Pallet vertical gardens can be staked or trellised to grow upwards and are great space savers in smaller homes, such as decks, patios, and apartments with a balcony.

Flowers, vegetables and herbs can all be grown in a vertical garden, such as salad greens, baby kale, dwarf peas, bush beans, parsley, thyme, basil, and rosemary as well as edible flowers like pansies and calendula.