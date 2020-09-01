Materials
- Tyre
- Gorilla clear epoxy glue
- 2 x 50cm pre-cut pieces of round plywood from eBay
- Expanding foam
- Cotton rope
- Raffia trim
Here's how
- Order 2 x 50cm pre-cut pieces of plywood from eBay, can get custom sizes from sellers. I went with 50cm.
- Using Gorilla clear epoxy glue, attach pre-cut piece of round ply to one side of the tyre. (Tip! For maximum bonding strength, mix the epoxy with the supplied wooden paddle and then apply to your surface.)
- Fill the tyre with expanding foam for added support, using epoxy to glue the second board to the tyre.
- Using Gorilla clear grip glue, coil some cotton rope and glue it together to make a starting point for the ottoman.
- Attach the small coil to the centre of the top plywood piece with super glue.
- Use wood glue to coil the rope around itself until the entire tyre is covered. (Tip! The wood glue has a tough grip once dried and you can use it on both the ply parts and the rubber).
- To add some interest, finish the ottoman by applying a strip of raffia trim with the Gorilla clear grip glue.
The final result? A boho-inspired statement piece that transforms the living room.
You may also like
Reader reno: A Scandi-style budget laundry makeover for $1300