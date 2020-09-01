WATCH: How to turn an old car tyre into an ottoman

Think an old car tyre belongs at the dump? Think again.

Turns out it's super easy to upcycle unwanted old items.

Interiors stylist Zoe Gilpin shows how with a few simple items from Bunnings, you can transform a dirty old tyre into a stunning ottoman.

And it will likely outlast any ottoman from Kmart.

Better Homes and Gardens Online got the low-down on Zoe's incredible transformation.