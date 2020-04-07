The recall includes popular models of Toyota cars such as Camry, Corolla, Prado, Hilux and Land cruisers.

In a statement, Toyota explained that the fuel pump on affected vehicles may stop operating suddenly, and if the fuel pump stops working, warning lights and messages may display on the instrument panel, and the engine may not run correctly. This can cause the vehicle to stall, or be unable to restart.

What you need to do:

Toyota has said it will contact affected owners in writing advising of the safety recall and will re-contact once parts become available to fix the issue. Owners will be requested to make an appointment at a Toyota dealer for repairs, free of charge.

Read the full list below:

Toyota Camry - (GSV70) Model Years 2013-2019

Toyota Corolla - (ZRE172) Model Years 2013-2019

Toyota FJ Cruiser - (GSJ15) Model Years 2013-2019

Toyota Kluger - (GSU50 and GSU55) Model Years 2013-2019

Toyota Hilux - (TGN121) Model Years 2013-2019

Toyota Prado - (GRJ150) Model Years 2013-2019

Toyota Land Cruiser - (URJ202) Model Years 2013-2019

