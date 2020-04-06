Both supermarkets have implemented new policies that, should stores become particularly busy at peak periods, allow staff to ask customers to queue outside the store in a one-in, one-out fashion. However, the number of customers allowed inside any supermarket at any given will depend on the physical size of the store.

Customer will be directed by staff into queues that will be signposted and laid out with cones.

"Our store managers will use common sense discretion to manage this in the interest of community safety," Woolworths managing director Claire Peters told ABC.

"We know it may take some getting used to, but we ask our customers to be patient with us during this time. Supermarkets overseas have successfully adopted similar measures. We also encourage everyone to be community-minded when queuing."

Customers have been advised to pre-plan any grocery shopping they want to do before the Easter long weekend, and to shop alone if possible.

