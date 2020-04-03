Getty

The German grocery store today announced that from Monday April 6, Aldo stores change trading hours to 8:30am to 7pm, unless other local state restrictions apply.

Aldi will also be closing its doors on Good Friday, April 10 and Easter Sunday on April 12 to give their hard-working staff a well-deserved break.

Aldi said in a statement that they have changed the hours because their employees, business partners and transport operators have been working incredibly hard to deliver more and more stock each day, but they require more time to restock shelves and perform a thorough clean of the store before opening each day.

Aldi will continue to monitor the situation and will re-evaluate the opening hours as it changes.

