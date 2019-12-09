It’s that time of the year when every data-gathering organisation produces ‘best of’ lists all about the year that was.

Names are a little bit like fashion trends; some names experience a resurgence of popularity every ten to twenty years, while other names are one-hit wonders that were inspired by whatever television show or singer was hot at that particular time.

Online parenting resource BabyCentre asks parents who register with the website to log the names they have chosen for their children, and this year BabyCentre have compiled that data to produce a list of the most popular baby names of 2019 based on those entries.

According to the data, Amelia was the most popular girls’ name of 2019, and Oliver held the title of most popular boys’ name for the eight year in a row.

Check out the list below.