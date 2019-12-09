It’s that time of the year when every data-gathering organisation produces ‘best of’ lists all about the year that was.
WATCH: Names that are unusually popular with millennial parents
Names are a little bit like fashion trends; some names experience a resurgence of popularity every ten to twenty years, while other names are one-hit wonders that were inspired by whatever television show or singer was hot at that particular time.
Online parenting resource BabyCentre asks parents who register with the website to log the names they have chosen for their children, and this year BabyCentre have compiled that data to produce a list of the most popular baby names of 2019 based on those entries.
According to the data, Amelia was the most popular girls’ name of 2019, and Oliver held the title of most popular boys’ name for the eight year in a row.
Check out the list below.
Top 20 girls names
Amelia
Isla
Charlotte
Ava
Olivia
Mia
Lily
Willow
Sophia
Zoe
Evie
Ivy
Harper
Ella
Ruby
Isabella
Layla
Isabelle
Matilda
Chloe
Top 20 boys names
Oliver
Noah
Leo
Lucas
Jack
Charlie
William
Henry
Luca
Thomas
Jackson
Liam
Mason
Max
Elijah
Harrison
Hunter
Hudson
Ethan
James
You might also like:
Top Australian baby boy and girl names