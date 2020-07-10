There are store-wide reductions on the retail prices of furniture, homewares and soft furnishings, available online and in-store.

The sale runs until Monday August 10, and you’ll find products for the kitchen, living room and bedroom all marked down.

Our top picks?

So if you’re in the market for new furniture or homewares, now is the time to hit the shops.

Godmorgon wash-stand with 2 drawers, $185 (was $370)

Signild panel curtain, $12.49 (was $24.99)

Isande integrated fridge/freezer, $749 (was $1,499)

Foulum rug, $129 (was $199)

For more information, head to ikea.com.au.

