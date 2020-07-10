There are store-wide reductions on the retail prices of furniture, homewares and soft furnishings, available online and in-store.
The sale runs until Monday August 10, and you’ll find products for the kitchen, living room and bedroom all marked down.
Our top picks?
- Isande integrated fridge/freezer, $749 (was $1,499)
- Perukbuske quilt cover and pillowcases, $40 (was $89)
- Forenkla light grey backpack, $34.99 (was $69)
- Godmorgon wash-stand with 2 drawers, $185 (was $370)
- Tjillevips bamboo basket, $9.99 (was $19.99)
So if you’re in the market for new furniture or homewares, now is the time to hit the shops.
For more information, head to ikea.com.au.
