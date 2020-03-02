The Ikea Australia Instagram account regrammed the genius idea from account @notnanotherplant, and the image shows how tension rods have been used to craft a hanging space above a bed.

The original poster, @notanotherplant, explained that they purchased the rods from Amazon.

“Yes it was from Amazon! It was originally supposed to be an exposed wardrobe. I can’t remember the exact product but maybe try searching ‘Extendable poles or wardrobe’ on Amazon!”

The plant stand on the left of the bed is the SATSUMAS plant stand from Ikea, and the two-tier hanging planter is the BITTERGURKA hanging planter from Ikea.

Tension rods have long been used by renters trying to fashion hanging space or storage in tiny apartments and nooks, and you can pick one up from your local hardware store, Spotlight or even Japanese retailer Daiso. Tension rods use a spring and screw system to firmly affix between walls, and ceilings and floors.

In the image, two tension rods have been erected between the floor and ceiling either side of the bed, and a hanging area has been created by horizontally suspending a third tension rod on the built-in hooks between the two vertical rods. Genius!

Just be sure to check how much weight the tension rods can hold before you go hanging every plant you’ve ever owned on it.

You welcome!

You might also like:

5 of the best indoor hanging plants