Then comes the task of finding the best way to display them in your home, from something simple like plant stands or propagating them in water to more tricky displays like hanging them from a chandelier. Either way, you're likely to spend more than you want to.

If you’re running out of space to put new plants and money to buy them, these simple hacks posted to TikTok by Plant Savvy Co could be for you.

Create your own pots

While pretty plant pots can compliment any home, an affordable and stylish hack worth considering is to save your cans and use them as plant pots. All you have to do is drill drainage holes in the bottom and watch them grow!

Repot leaves

The humble cactus is one of the most popular indoor plants out there. Not only are they low-maintenance, interesting to look at but they’re also easy to grow.

Keep an eye out for any cactus leaves that have fallen off their mother plant. All you need to do is plant them and then you’ve got a brand-new cactus plant, cost-free.

Start a mini greenhouse

This hack saves on money and is also good for the environment. Next time you buy a punnet of fruit, keep the plastic container, and turn it into a mini greenhouse for starting seeds. Spritz the soil once planted, close the lid, and store somewhere it will get sun.

Make your own fertiliser

Save on money by making your own natural fertilisers. The best choices are eggshells, banana peels and coffee grounds. All you need is a blender, its that easy.

You may also like

Air purifying plants: 20 of the best for your home

What type of bonsai tree is best for you

The top five plants that don't need much water