Why get hanging plants?

Aside from looking pretty, indoor hanging plants improve the air quality of a room by removing most pollutants. They’re also easier to maintain – most of the plants on the following list take very little time, water, and attention to bloom.

They’re widely available at your local Kmart, IKEA, and Bunnings, usually costing less than other indoor plants or Japanese orchids. You can get them already potted and putting them up is a pretty effortless process!

The 5 best indoor hanging plants

String of Pearls

Toxic: yes, to humans and pets

Sunlight: lots!

Water: not too much (drought-resistant)

Soil: well-drained soil, like potting soil or cactus mix

These cute succulents hang beautifully in small green bunches and add a playful accent to any room. They grow quickly and require little-to-no maintenance, but best of all, they sprout small fragrant blooms that smell like cinnamon!

Devil’s Ivy

Toxic: yes, to humans and pets

Sunlight: can grow equally well in direct or dim light

Water: once a week or every other week during winter

Soil: can tolerate a wide variety of soil

If you want a plant that can thrive on little to no care, this breed is perfect for you. Devil’s Ivy practically thrives no matter what – it’s pest and disease resistant, an ideal centrepiece for a vertical garden. Be warned: it can spread if it isn’t regularly pruned, which can be dangerous in a house with pets.

String of Hearts

Toxic: no

Sunlight: needs light but keep direct sun exposure to a minimum

Water: every 3-5 days, every week during the winter

Soil: well-drained soil, like potting soil or cactus mix

A small houseplant with beautiful heart-shaped leaves, this self-watering plant goes dormant during the winter months, making it very easy to take care of. In addition, its slow growth means that you don’t need to worry about trimming it very often.

Boston Fern

Toxic: no

Sunlight: bright, indirect light

Water: mist and water frequently (soil must remain damp)

Soil: acidic, well-draining soil that can keep moisture

A vibrant tropical plant with deep green fronds, the Boston Fern requires a little more care than other houseplants on this list. However, a well-cared-for Boston Fern not only looks beautiful but also purifies the surrounding air, making it ideal for houses that don’t get a lot of air circulation.

Silver Falls

Toxic: no

Sunlight: full sun to partial shade

Water: once a week or every other week during winter

Soil: any well-draining soil

With its cascading silver-green leaves, this houseplant is a beautiful accent to any living space. It requires very little care and maintenance aside from the occasional pruning and grows especially well in hanging pots.

How to install hanging plant pots

While it can be tempting to just drill a hook into the ceiling or the wall, investing a little time in how you put up your hanging plants can help them last longer and look better. Here are some guidelines that you can follow:

Choose the correct pot . Many of the plants on this list thrive in draining soil, which means you need to get a pot that has a drainage hole in it. These plants can get quite heavy once they grow out, so lightweight pots can help lessen the load and prevents the possibility of the entire plant falling down.

Look into suction pots, trellis, or other wall-mounted options . Vertical planters are one of the best ways to keep hanging plants organised and well-tucked away in their own space. They also make it easier to prune and water plants when needed.

Check your lighting . While it’s not recommended to keep most of these plants in direct sunlight, always place them in an area that receives at least an hour or two of sunlight a day.

Clean and green

If you’re looking for a bit of greenery in your living space but want to avoid tacky artificial plants, these indoor hanging plants are right down your alley. They’re useful and beautiful additions to any home!

