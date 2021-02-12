Bedside tables aren’t just nifty places to pop your book and glass of water before bed – they can add a real sense of style and symmetry to a room, too… and you don’t have to spend a fortune to get the look! Tara’s transforming some old pine bedside tables into designer pieces using just a coat of paint! Plus, she’ll be sharing her tips and tricks for using chalk paint along the way.

