Tara gives an old pine bedside table a makeover
How to use chalk paint for an incredible transformation. - by Tara Dennis
Bedside tables aren’t just nifty places to pop your book and glass of water before bed – they can add a real sense of style and symmetry to a room, too… and you don’t have to spend a fortune to get the look! Tara’s transforming some old pine bedside tables into designer pieces using just a coat of paint! Plus, she’ll be sharing her tips and tricks for using chalk paint along the way.
