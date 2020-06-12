An old pine tallboy is the perfect candidate for upcycling into bespoke work station. If you don't have one gathering dust somewhere in the house or garage, scour secondhand and charity shops or check out Gumtree.

Photography Sue Ferris

The upcycled tallboy now has a pull-down desk that's perfect for a laptop or tablet. The desktop is attached with a piano hinge and decorative chain supports. The tallboy is refinished in chalk effect paint and the bone inlay effect is achieved with stencils and paint. So easy!

Photography Sue Ferris

When the pull-down desk is shut the work station looks like a beautifully decorated tallboy. This makes it an ideal piece of double-duty furniture for a bedroom or living space.

Get the project sheet

Download the step-by-step instructions for the dresser to desk project

For more DIY projects, pick up a copy of the latest issue of Better Homes and Gardens magazine in selected newsagents and supermarkets or buy online today!