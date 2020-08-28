Last week, Tara showed you some tips and tricks to help you turn your bedroom into a masterpiece. This week, she’s showing you how to create the pièce de résistance! You won’t believe what this very expensive-looking set of drawers is made from but here’s a hint: perceptions can be deceiving, because this dresser was a lot cheaper to make than you might think!

