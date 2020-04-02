Getty

Those who analyse the weekly specials catalogue at your local Woolworths or Coles may have noticed a large reduction in deals and sales on groceries and household staples lately. Woolworths has said it is now unable to provide a large number of specials in the current catalogue due to the increased demand for fresh produce and other products during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Woolworths has assured customers that the reduced number of specials is temporary and will return to normal once more stock arrives and shelves are replenished, and that you can still find some items on sale in your local store, just look for the Specials tickets.

Meanwhile, Coles has temporarily stopped distributing its ‘Specials’ catalogue as the supermarket doesn’t want shoppers to be disappointed that the advertised specials may not actually be available in store due to the unprecedented demand of stock. However, you can still find some items on special in store, just look out for the yellow tickets.

Supermarkets have struggled to keep up with demand since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Australia, with panic-shoppers and hoarders stripping supermarkets shelves bare of toilet paper, paper towel and pasta. However, supermarkets have assured customers that there are plenty of food and supplies available, and once shopping habits return to normal, so too will the stock available on supermarket shelves.

