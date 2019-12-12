PROJECT 2 WALL JEWELLERY
Give the classic craft of macramé a timely twist with this project that takes the idea of the knotted wall hanging a step further. Head to the hardware store to get copper pipes, coils and a tee fitting, then use copper wire to attach them to balsa wood (used in model making) and suspend the whole design from macramé cord. Hang it anywhere you need a bit of bling!
