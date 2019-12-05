Love Liberty kit

This wonderful kit includes all the fabric required to make The Strawberry Thief Love Liberty quilt top, including the borders and bias binding.

Love Liberty kit includes:

32 x Fat 16s (10” x 13"/25cm x 34cm each) for hearts 2m of background fabric, Mortimer C, for sashing

Or

Hearts Kit

32 x Fat 16s (10” x 13"/25cm x 34cm each) for hearts only

Occasionally we may have run out of one of the fabrics pictured in the kit, if this happens we will replace it with as similar fabric as possible. The replacement will always be just as beautiful, if not more beautiful, than the original!

♥ The Strawberry Thief Love Liberty Quilt ♥

Finished size: 55” Square

Gather your supplies

32 x different fat 16s of printed fabric (these will be used for the hearts, border and binding)

2m of background fabric (Mortimer C)

General sewing supplies such as thread, sewing machine, rotary cutter and cutting mat, ruler

Download this Project Sheet for step by step instructions to create your own Love Liberty quilt.