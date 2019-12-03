Getty

1. Increase your intelligence

A study published by the Society for Research in Child Development found that exposure to vocabulary via reading not only leads to higher scores on generalised tests of intelligence in children, it can also lead to higher intelligence later in life.

2. Improve your memory

Similar to the way running is good for your vascular system, reading can improve your memory function. According to research published in the Neurology Journal, regular reading may slow down the decline in memory that develops with age. Furthermore, a study conducted by the Case Western Reserve University in 2000 found that people who read, play chess or do crossword puzzles are 2.5 times less likely to develop Alzheimers.

3. Sleep better & stress less

Research published in Paediatrics Journal found that having a digital device or screen in your bedroom can reduce the amount of time you actually sleep, while reading a book can actually help you relax. In fact, a study conducted by Sussex University in 2009 found that reading a physical book can reduce stress by up to 68%.