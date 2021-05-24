Preparation time: 5 mins plus 2 hours cooling
Cooking time: 5 mins
Makes 1 1/3 cups
Ingredients
- 450g trimmed rhubarb, roughly chopped
- ½ cup caster sugar
Method
Step 1
Put rhubarb, caster sugar and 1 Tbsp water in a medium saucepan and cook over a medium-low heat, covered with a lid for 5 minutes or until rhubarb is fall-apart tender. Set aside to cool for 5 minutes.
Step 2
Serve warm or transfer to an airtight container. If serving cold, refrigerate for 2 hours or until cold. Keep for up to 4 days in the fridge.
Tip: Mix rhubarb with these complementary flavours:
• Vanilla
• Citrus (lemon, orange)
• Ginger (fresh, ground or glacé)
• Nuts (hazelnut, almond)
• Berries (strawberry, raspberry)
• Apples (sweet and juicy, such as pink lady)