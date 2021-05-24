If you’ve got rhubarb growing in the garden, you’ll know that when it’s in season, it grows quickly. Once picked, it doesn’t keep very well. So what do you do when you’ve made all the rhubarb pies, rhubarb tarts and rhubarb cakes you can handle?

Stewing rhubarb is a great way to use up all the remaining rhubarb and preserve it for another day. You can either cook it on the stove top, as this recipe suggests or try roasting rhubarb in the oven.