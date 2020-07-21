In response to the demand for DIY facemasks, Spotlight has released a free, downloadable sewing pattern and instructional step-by-step video.

The free sewing pattern is available for download here.

You can watch the video tutorial below.

Spotlight CEO Quentin Gracanin said, “Spotlight is committed to helping Australians get through this pandemic with access to the materials and items needed to help protect ourselves, our loved ones and our community.

“If you’re a keen sewer, we encourage you to make masks for yourself and your family, and we’re asking our interstate friends to lend a helping hand via our Crafts for A Cause Facebook group.”

