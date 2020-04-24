Make a laundry bag

Gather your supplies

• Appliqué (kangaroo)

• Vliesofix or double-sided fusible webbing

• Scrap fabric for embellishments

• 80 x 112cm (32 x 44in) main bag fabric

• Sewing machine

• Matching thread

• Square of calico

• 80 x 112cm (32 x 44in) lining fabric

• 10 x 112cm (4 x 44in) channel fabric

• 1.3m (50in) thick cord

• Rotary cutter, ruler and cutting mat

• General sewing supplies

Finished size

• 53 x 80cm (21 x 31in)

For you to note

• Requirements are based on fabric 112cm (44in) wide.

• 1/ 2 in seam allowances used throughout are included in the cutting measurements.

Step 1 For the decorative appliqué, trace the desired shape onto fusible webbing. Iron on fusible webbing to the wrong side of the fabric and cut out with scissors.

Step 2 Iron the decorative motif to the right side of the outside fabric. Zigzag stitch around the edges of the appliqué to secure. Repeat Steps 1-2 to attach the calico nameplate square.

Step 3 After attaching label and motif, trim selvages from main fabric and lining.

Step 4 Take the main and lining fabrics and fold each in half, right sides together. Remembering to leave a 13cm opening at the bottom for turning in the lining fabric, sew a seam along the open side and across the lower edge of both.

Step 5 Take your cord channel fabric and, at each end, turn in 1/ 2 in hem along both short ends and then turn 1/ 2 in again. Stitch down.

Step 6 Press the strip in half lengthwise with the right sides facing out.

Step 7 Place the main bag inside the lining, right sides together and so side seams of the bags are aligned.

Step 8 Take channel fabric and fold it in half, end to end, to find the halfway point. Align this point with one side seam and sandwich it in between the 2 bag pieces with raw edges matching. Continue to pin the strip between the main bag and lining all the way around. The 2 ends will not meet and there should be a small gap. Stitch all around the bag top through all 3 layers.

Step 9 Pull the bag right side out through the opening. Fold the raw edges of the lining in and stitch the opening closed.

Step 10 Tuck the lining back inside the bag and press.

Step 11 Top stitch just under the cord channel.

Step 12 Using a safety pin, thread the length of cord through the cord channel and tie ends together in a knot.