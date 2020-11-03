The baked cheesecake recipe is exceptionally creamy and crack-free, thanks to Alexander’s secret industry tips that many home chefs overlook.

"Cheesecakes are prone to cracking; usually this means they have been baked at too high a temperature," she writes.

"The mixture should not be overbeaten as this is likely to lead to the mixture sinking in the oven as the extra volume deflates."

In order to get the cheesecake near to perfection, she also recommends two creative solutions which include letting the ingredients reach room temperature before mixing and baking the cake in a tray of water.

This method ensures the cheesecake will come out extra moist. All you have to do is pour the batter into a tin and stand the tin in a large baking dish.

Then pour boiling water into the dish until it reaches halfway up the sides of the tin and bake for 50 minutes at 180C.

Once the time is up, turn off the oven and let it sit for an additional hour before pulling it out to cool on a rack.

Give the recipe a go yourself and you'll never need to buy a cheesecake again!

