One clever Etsy seller has cracked the niche market for miniature Santa and party hats for tiny pets – because why should cats and dogs have all the fun?

There’s a party hat for every occasion including Christmas, birthdays, Valentine’s Day and even St Patrick's Day – so you can celebrate with your chicken year-round!

The Etsy shop Hand Made Am Erika has made over 2,000 sales on the $14.29 party hats thus far, which are available in over 30 styles, including vintage, floral, striped and rainbow.



If you don’t have pet chickens, the hats are also suitable for ferrets, rabbits, possums, lizards and toads.

The shop is based in Washington, USA but ships world-wide.

You can also order a matching bandana and bow for your pets, as well as a human-sized party hat so you can co-ordinate your look for all of your holiday photos.

We can't think of a more 2020-style way to end the year.

