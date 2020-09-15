From puzzles to decluttering and even getting fit, there have been all kinds of distractions getting us through isolation. And with Victoria still in lockdown and plenty of people still working from home, isolation hobbies aren’t over yet.



Whether you’re in the market for a new iso task or just ‘asking for a friend’, here’s one to consider; crocheting mini couches for your cat!

The tiny couch trend first started on Reddit and has since gone viral with a plethora of Youtube tutorials and Pinterest patterns.



Not up to crocheting your own? You can pay other people to make one for you, though they don’t come cheap! Prepare to be set back around $200 for one kitty couch.

While the trend has taken off in recent months, the cat sofa actually originates from a late '90s pamphlet titled Crochet Kitty Couches.

We're not sure why it's taken this long to go viral, but we're glad it did!

