In a Facebook post last week, the Australian Animal Poisons Centre released a statement reminding all pet owners to be careful with the increased amount of sanitizing products in the home.

“To avoid accidental poisoning of your pet, keep all of these products out of reach of pets and preferably locked away in cabinets. Handbags and backpacks are another location that pets could access many of these items; keep bags closed and off the ground. Never give your pet a human medication unless instructed to do so by your veterinarian. Keep pets away from areas that are being disinfected until the surfaces dry thoroughly” said the post.

And, in case you’re wondering, the organisation also provided a list of products and symptoms to watch out for.

Getty

Hand sanitisers

These products generally contain ethanol, an alcohol that is rapidly absorbed when ingested. While these products often taste bad to animals, which limits ingestion, some products for children can be scented, which increases their desirability to pets. Symptoms of poisoning include vomiting, lethargy, wobbliness, inability to stand up and in severe cases seizures and coma.

Common household disinfectants

Household disinfectants such as benzalkonium chloride and bleach. Can cause a pet may to drool, vomit and develop ulcerations of the mouth and tongue if ingested or licked. In severe cases, ulceration may occur down the oesophagus and into the stomach, leading to serious and potentially long-term complications. Poisoning can even happen after licking a surface that has been cleaned with these products, or if a pet grooma themselves after walking on a surface cleaned with these products. Household bleach can also harm pets and cause respiratory symptoms if inhaled, pets with pre-existing respiratory disease may be at increased risk of complications.

If you think your pet has been exposed to any of these products, call 1300 TOX PET (1300 869 738) for a tailored risk assessment and recommendation, including first aid measures. The service is free for all pet owners.

