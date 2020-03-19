All sorts of studies have proven that having a pet is good for both your mental and physical health and wellbeing, and if you happen to be working from home or self-isolating, then caring for an animal may be exactly what you need to keep your spirits up.

Getty

The RSPCA needs carers to take on cats, dogs, chicks, ducklings, goats, lambs, litters of kittens and litters of puppies, and the World Health Organisation reports that there is currently no evidence to suggest that animals can be infected with COVID-19.

If caring for an animal sounds like something you can do right now, apply to be a foster carer via the RSPCA Foster Care Form online and follow the regular procedure that matches animals with foster carers.

Do keep in mind that these animals will require extra love and care, usually because they’re too small or young to be adopted, recovering from illness or surgery, or are undergoing rehabilitation, or find the shelter environment too stressful. Basically, these animals need your love and attention, which you can give them if you’re sitting at home anyway!

You might also like:

This study proves that patting a dog for just 10 minutes can reduce stress