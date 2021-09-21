Get rid of the weeds

Get rid of any weeds that have established over winter. If you’re hand weeding, make sure you get the roots or they’ll just come back! Bindii must be tackled now, otherwise, you’ll end up with feet that’ll feel like a pin cushion. Large areas are best handled by using a spray-on selective herbicide, which kills the weeds but not the grass. If you have a buffalo lawn, make sure you select one designed for it, or you’ll kill more than just the weeds.

Aerate the soil

With regular use, especially in high traffic areas, the soil under your grass gets compacted, making it harder for it to retain moisture and provide nutrients to your lawn. To open up the soil, work your way around your lawn plunging your garden fork into the soil and giving it a wiggle. Larger areas can be done using aerating shoes, which are spiked sandals that clip onto your shoes. Aerate and exercise at the same time!

Patch up

Even out your lawn by fixing any bare patches. First, remove the dead grass from the bare spot to expose the soil. Small spots can be seeded or sown with runners from a healthy area of the lawn. Larger areas are best done using new turf, which you just roll out like a carpet for instant effect.

Top dress

Top dressing will give your lawn a burst of fresh nutrients and help even it out after uneven growth. Start by giving your lawn a trim with the mower. Not too much, you just want to even out the height of the grass. Spread a quality top dressing soil mix over the lawn and level with a rake. Aim for a depth of about 1 cm and still leave the tips of the grass exposed.

Give it a feed!

Fertilising your lawn now will give it the nutrients to start growing making it more robust for the hotter months ahead. A slow-release granular fertiliser will give it a gentle feed over 8 – 10 weeks. Spread the granules evenly over your lawn and water in. Liquid fertilisers can be applied if you want to give it a quick burst of growth.