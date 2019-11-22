A gorgeous example of playful yet tradition décor.
Laura Barry
Reese Witherspoon is the Hollywood star with the southern charm, and her home is truly an extension of her personality.
Finding fame after her breakout role in the 1999 classic Cruel Intentions, Reese Witherspoon has gone on to become a Hollywood powerhouse. From Legally Blonde to Big Little Lies, Reese is even set to star in a new drama, Morning Wars, alongside Jennifer Aniston.
The entry of the home is awash with calming neutrals and grey-blues, a theme which continues into the living areas.
Throw cushions, mixed metallic accents and comfortable furniture decorate the home, while the kitchen features a subway tile splashback, a blue-grey colour palette and delightful organisational tools such as large jars and canisters.
Bedroom and Backyard
The bedroom is heavily personalised, with a headboard that takes cues from Reese’s own décor line (Draper James) and monogrammed pillowcases.
A large backyard with sprawling lush lawns and a pool complete the California home.
