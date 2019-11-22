Entry and Living Room

The entry of the home is awash with calming neutrals and grey-blues, a theme which continues into the living areas.

Throw cushions, mixed metallic accents and comfortable furniture decorate the home, while the kitchen features a subway tile splashback, a blue-grey colour palette and delightful organisational tools such as large jars and canisters.

Bedroom and Backyard

The bedroom is heavily personalised, with a headboard that takes cues from Reese’s own décor line (Draper James) and monogrammed pillowcases.

A large backyard with sprawling lush lawns and a pool complete the California home.

