Katie Holmes shot to fame in her role as Joey Potter in the television series Dawson’s Creek. Since then, she has gone on to become a Hollywood mainstay – but her home is surprisingly low-key
WATCH:: Katie Holmes spotted amid breakup rumours with Jamie Foxx
Actress Katie Holmes has put her Calabasas mansion up for sale for a cool $4.625 million after purchasing it for $3.795 million in 2014.
Listed on Sotheby’s International Realty, the property was built in 2007 and has a contemporary European concept with high ceilings and hardwood flooring.
Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in a guard-gated community, the home is 6040 square feet in size and has six bedrooms, six and half bathrooms.
The interior of the home is bright, light and spacious, white-washed with stone accents. The furnishings are simple yet classic, giving the overall property a low-key style that comes across as effortless yet timeless.
The property includes an outdoor pool and sport court, sprawling lawns, spa area, sunken fire pit, outdoor kitchen and dining area.
