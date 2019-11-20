Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in a guard-gated community, the home is 6040 square feet in size and has six bedrooms, six and half bathrooms.

The interior of the home is bright, light and spacious, white-washed with stone accents. The furnishings are simple yet classic, giving the overall property a low-key style that comes across as effortless yet timeless.

The property includes an outdoor pool and sport court, sprawling lawns, spa area, sunken fire pit, outdoor kitchen and dining area.

Check out the home below.

