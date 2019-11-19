1. Kitchen

The kitchen showcases an expanse of luxe Calacutta marble and a mirrored splashback with an adjoining butler's kitchen.

First living area

The living area extends out onto the deck, providing seamless indoor-outdoor living and sumptuous views over Pittwater and Scotland Island. The sandstone wall makes a grand design statement, and is decorated with a woven decoration as a focal point of interest. The sofas and coffee tables are anchored with two layers of natural-toned rugs, adding a textural dimension to the space.

Second living area

A second living area features an expansive light grey sofa centred around a glass coffee table. A hanging woven chair provides a comfy perch to enjoy the views.

Outdoors entertainment area

The alfresco area features an outdoor bar, kitchen and pizza oven.

Main bedroom

One of five bedrooms, the main bedroom is decorated in neutral tones with an American oak timber wall panel behind the bed.

Bathroom

Lined in marble with an expanse of mirrors, the bathroom is the epitome of a luxury-style spa.

Dining room

The dining room features a temperature-controlled 600 bottle wine cellar.

Private beach

300 square metres of lawn leads to a private beach on Pittwater, complete with a boat house.

Exterior

The four-storey home is an architectural statement of concrete, sandstone and glass.

Pool

The retreat-style pool area features a sunken lounge and an infinity pool.