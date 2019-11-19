1. Kitchen
The kitchen showcases an expanse of luxe Calacutta marble and a mirrored splashback with an adjoining butler's kitchen.
First living area
The living area extends out onto the deck, providing seamless indoor-outdoor living and sumptuous views over Pittwater and Scotland Island. The sandstone wall makes a grand design statement, and is decorated with a woven decoration as a focal point of interest. The sofas and coffee tables are anchored with two layers of natural-toned rugs, adding a textural dimension to the space.
Second living area
A second living area features an expansive light grey sofa centred around a glass coffee table. A hanging woven chair provides a comfy perch to enjoy the views.
Outdoors entertainment area
The alfresco area features an outdoor bar, kitchen and pizza oven.
Main bedroom
One of five bedrooms, the main bedroom is decorated in neutral tones with an American oak timber wall panel behind the bed.
Bathroom
Lined in marble with an expanse of mirrors, the bathroom is the epitome of a luxury-style spa.
Dining room
The dining room features a temperature-controlled 600 bottle wine cellar.
Private beach
300 square metres of lawn leads to a private beach on Pittwater, complete with a boat house.
Exterior
The four-storey home is an architectural statement of concrete, sandstone and glass.
Pool
The retreat-style pool area features a sunken lounge and an infinity pool.