Is timber or steel best for building raised garden beds?

Advantages of raised garden beds made from corrugated iron

Garden beds made out of corrugated iron are increasingly popular. They come in kits of various shapes, sizes and heights so you’re sure to find one to suit your particular situation.

These beds are available in a range of colours, so you can match them to other features of your home including your roof, gutters, garden shed, or water tank.

Advantages of garden beds made from timber

Timber is the most versatile product for building raised beds because you can cut it to any length. Hardwood sleepers are not only practical but will lend colour and add texture to your garden.

Modular kits using timber are also available, so you don’t have to worry about cutting the wood to size. All you need to do is select the number of kits you need and get to work assembling them.

Where is the best place to build raised garden beds?

A sunny spot is the best place for a vegie garden. Before you choose a spot in your garden, you may like to take a couple of months to observe which parts of your yard receive the most sunlight at different times of the day, and at different times of the year.

Ideally, you’re looking for a spot that receives about eight hours of full sun per day.

Ways to make raised garden beds look good

While vegetable gardens are magical and beautiful things, sometimes they can become scraggly, overgrown and look a little bit out of place with the rest of your yard. For some, the rustic look of a kitchen garden is all part of the charm, but for others, employing a few tricks will help make your garden beds look more at home in your yard.

In each garden bed, plant a mix of flowers and vegetables. Flowering plants will help add colour to a vegie patch that would otherwise just look like a sea of green. Companion plants also help to attract bees and deter pests, which will help your vegetable garden become as productive as possible.

Use raised garden beds as an opportunity to hide an unsightly garden fence or shed wall. Install a trellis and allow climbing vegies like peas, beans or grape vines.

You can also transform raised garden beds into a feature by creating a gravel pathway between planter boxes.