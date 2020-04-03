Taking place on Wednesday April 8 at 4:09am AEST, the folks at Sydney Observatory, predict that the moon will be full in the sky a few hours later, at 12:35pm, and by 6:06pm on the same day, the moon will be at its most visually spectacular point.

Getty

On April 8, the full moon will be closer to the earth than at any other time of this year, and while the April supermoon is called a pink supermoon, it may not necessarily appear pink in the sky. The name is simply a reference to the pink flowers that are said to bloom every year in April, according to American folklore.

If you want to see the supermoon, you should be able to do so from your balcony or backyard at 4:09am on April 8, or 6:06pm the same day.

