1. All the super moons

Between February and May you can expect to see not one, not two, not three, but four supermoon events! Mark the day of the full moon for each month, and take a moment to observe the unusually large and bright moon that night.

2. Moon meets Mars

The moon is predicted to pass directly between earth and Mars on February 18, similar to an eclipse, but known as an occultation.

3. Meteor showers

From April 22 to 23, and May 6 to 7, look skyward to see meteor showers, which may appear as shooting stars. The May shower is set to be the best in the southern hemisphere, as it is expect to produce up to 60 shooting stars per hour. There will be another in mid-August.

4. Lunar Eclipse

From July 4 to 5, expect to see another penumbral lunar eclipse in the sky, which is when the moon passes through the outer rim of the earth’s shadow.

5. Halloween Blue Moon

October 31 may be Halloween, but it’s also going to present a blue moon. After the October 31 Blue Moon in 2020, there won’t be another to fall on Halloween until 2039.

Super conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn

Jupiter and Saturn will become super close. When two planets appear close in the sky, astronomers call it a conjunction. For Jupiter and Saturn this is the closest they've been since 1623.

