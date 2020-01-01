What is perracotta?

This trendy mashup of pink and terracotta is appropriately bright and fresh, yet surprisingly easy to work into any interior or design theme. Suitable for summer or even for winter colour palettes, perracotta is looking to be one of the punchiest hues of 2020.

How can you use perracotta?

Equal parts trendy and sophisticated, perracotta can be used in crafty interior painting projects, as an accent colour, or as the dominant colour in your interiors. It’s just warm enough to feel welcoming, but cool enough that it won’t exude autumn and winter vibes all year round.

Is perracotta suitable for all rooms?

W think perracotta would look beautiful as a dominant colour in bedrooms, living rooms, studies and kitchens, and as a secondary or accent colour in bathrooms.

