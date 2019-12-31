#1
Make a statement and paint interesting shapes on your walls, instead of having one block colour feature wall.
#2
Give an old cupboard a facelift by painting a groovy design on it using complementary colours.
#3
Why not go for a tonal effect and create layers with different shades of similar colours, all collected together in one part of the room to create a piece of permanent wall art.
#4
Bring attention to the one part of a room that people always walk by, without giving a second thought – the door! This can work in any colour that suits your home, in a variety of shapes.
#5
An old sideboard or credenza can be updated to look trendy with some geometric lines painted on it in a metallic paint. Be sure to use rulers and masking tape!
#6
Make a door or archway pop with this subtle yet bright interior feature.
#7
Who needs a bedhead? Simply paint a funky shape on the wall where the bed is situated to create a focal point in a bedroom.
#8
Ready to fully commit to a big painting project? Why not paint your own patterns on the walls, and add a complementary – yet contrasting – colour to the ceiling?
#9
Take feature walls to the next level by incorporating as much colour and pattern as possible.
#10
Not for the faint of heart, this project involved painting your walls and your furniture to create an artsy effect.
You might also like:
The most popular paint colours in Australia right now