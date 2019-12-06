Pantone

This year, Classic Blue has been named at Colour of the Year 2020, and it’s a much more classic selection than previous years, which saw trendier counterparts Coral (2019), Ultra Violet (2018), Greenery (2017), Rose Quartz and Serenity (2016) reign supreme.

“We are living in a time that requires trust and faith. It is this kind of constancy and confidence that is expressed by PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue, a solid and dependable blue hue we can always rely on. Imbued with deep resonance, Classic Blue provides an anchoring foundation. A boundless blue evocative of the vast and infinite evening sky, Classic Blue encourages us to look beyond the obvious and expand our thinking; challenging us to think more deeply, increase our perspective and open the flow of communication.” Says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Colour Institute.

The selection of Classic Blue as the colour of 2020 suggests the coming year may have a colour palette that's a little more subdued, but very sophisticated.