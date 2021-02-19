Transforming an underutilised area of your backyard into an outdoor entertaining zone begins with laying a good foundation, and paving is one budget and DIY-friendly ground-cover option to consider.

The first step to laying pavers, however, isn’t rushing out to pick the trendiest outdoor paving stones or crazy pavers, but to properly prepare the ground using road base and paving sand.

That’s because every good paving job begins with a good base. There are only two layers, but it’s important to compact and level them in the correct way.

Can you lay pavers directly on dirt?

Laying pavers on unprepared soil is not recommended. While laying pavers on bare ground might look fine in the short term, over time the ground will shift, resulting in sunken and cracked pavers and, ultimately, an uneven surface. Preparing the ground properly will also prevent the growth of weeds between the pavers.