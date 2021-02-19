Terraced gardens linked by a winding, flagstone pathway. Jason Busch / aremediasyndication.com.au

Why are crazy pavers so popular?

“The natural texture as well as the colour and size variations make crazy paving an extremely versatile flooring option that is suitable for almost any application,” says Eco Outdoor marketing manager Rebecca Fox.

“The format allows for movement in a flooring aesthetic that is also a perfect means to visually break open a space. It can be used throughout the external and internal spaces of a home.”

What style of home best suits crazy paving?

With the rise in popularity of mid-century and 1970s home renovations, homeowners are embracing existing crazy pave patterns in outdoor pavers and restoring them with love, resulting in a combination of retro charm and good financial sense.

“If you've got a mid-century home, you could absolutely use crazy paving to be sympathetic to the period of architecture, but it also works beautifully in a contemporary space,” says Adam.

The final result doesn’t have to reflect the 1970s either – outdoor pavers laid in this style, “Can create a create a seamless, organic flooring surface that wonderfully complements contemporary, architecture,” says Rebecca.

Choosing a stone for crazy pave

Choosing the right stone is key to a cohesive look. “It comes in many different formats and colours, so to allow it to work in your space, use a tone that relates back to the exterior house colours,” suggests Adam.

Popular materials for crazy paving include sandstone, bluestone, limestone, split-stone and slate.

There’s more than just aesthetics to consider here, however. “Consider where the product will be used,” says Rebecca. In high traffic areas, for example, she recommends selecting a paver with a low slip rating.

Where can you use it?

Because it’s laid in a random pattern, crazy pave lends itself to irregular shapes and pathways just as easily as more formal styles of outdoor paving. “Crazy paving is an ideal choice to bring texture and interest to a project,” says Rebecca. “We’re seeing it used to create a statement around a swimming pool or at the entrance to a home.”