Before: Bland, boring and empty

After: modernist-style resort living Photography Brent Wilson

Outdoor kitchen

Aim for laid-back, open-air alfresco spaces decorated with mid-century furniture. A barbecue is a must-have and so is an outdoor fridge for seamless entertaining. Placing them in close proximity keeps the cook in the party and meals served hot off the grill.

The landscaping is as simple as a variety of cacti, with pebbles as mulch and randomly placed larger boulders.

Lighting

Add ambiance to your night-time soirees with the flickering flames of candles. White minimalist lanterns with timber handles complement the space.

Relaxation zone

An outdoor wicker easy chair tucked away in a corner is the ideal spot to take it easy. And it's no accident that it's within arm's reach of the fridge!

Citrus centrepiece

Keep citrus fruits handy to add a refreshing zest to your meals and margaritas. Their bright colours make a great centrepiece, while the cane and timber bowls fit right in with the other elements of your decor.

Add mid-century minimalist style by building a concrete block bar. Photography Brent Wilson

Crisp white with pops of contrasting colour are hallmarks of the Palm Springs style. Breeze-block screens are part of the Palm Springs look and here concrete blocks have been used to build a resort-style built-in bar with a merbau timber top in a corner of the pergola. Paint the wall aqua for a retro-style backdrop.

Set up your entertainment zone with a barbecue, dining table and comfy chairs. Photography Brent Wilson

Structures with strong vertical and horizontal lines are signatures of the Palm Springs style. Soften the look with organic shapes, colours and plants.

High-back stools are the perfect choice for your corner bar. Photography Brent Wilson

