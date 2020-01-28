Before: Not set up for entertaining

1. Seating

Sue Ferris

Add built-in bench eats and a standing bar to the mix and you'll be the proud owner of the perfect entertainer. You'll love the variety of places to eat, drink and socialise in your delightful decked area.

2. Add colour

Sue Ferris

Position your sun-loving herbs and veg just beyond the roofline, for maximum exposure. Include a potted lemon tree and, for extra colour, throw in a few pink-leaved ornamental kale plants to brighten things up.

3. Barbecue

Sue Ferris

Think about where to position your barbecue. Place it in view – and within earshot – of people standing inside to make communication oh-so-easy: "That will be two steaks medium-rare please!"

4. Create a space to relax

Sue Ferris

Add a woven hanging egg chair and fill it with cushions to create your all-important relaxation zone.

5. Storage

Create extra storage for toys by making tables out of plastic tubs and bamboo lids (cut from bamboo benchtops).

6. Details

Sue Ferris

Create extra benchtop space for the barbecue with a timber stand-up bar. The perfect place to chat over a drink.

