Dash Delivers

The new app, Dash Delivers, fills a gap in the current delivery service offering and makes it possible to quench your late night cravings and needs, without leaving your couch. It already has over 300 products available, with more being added daily. If it doesn’t have what you are looking for, you can put a request in.

For more information, head to Dash Delivers.

